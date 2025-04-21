Date Taken: 04.19.2025 Date Posted: 04.22.2025 22:19 Photo ID: 8988476 VIRIN: 250419-A-HP857-4993 Resolution: 1200x800 Size: 616.91 KB Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Camp Zama invites Japanese families to join event celebrating Month of the Military Child [Image 8 of 8], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.