Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    STARBASE PR class graduation [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    STARBASE PR class graduation

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa 

    156th Wing

    A group photo of U.S. Airmen with the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, students, teachers and STARBASE Puerto Rico staff at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Sept. 27, 2024. STARBASE PR impacts more than 1,550 boys and girls every year by exposing youths to Science, Technology, Engineering and Math curriculums and activities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 14:31
    Photo ID: 8987525
    VIRIN: 240927-Z-MF014-1006
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 26.78 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, STARBASE PR class graduation [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    STARBASE PR class graduation
    STARBASE PR class graduation
    STARBASE PR class graduation
    STARBASE PR class graduation
    STARBASE PR class graduation
    STARBASE PR class graduation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    Graduation
    STARBASE
    156th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download