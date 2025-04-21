STARBASE PR class graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A group photo of U.S. Airmen with the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, students, teachers and STARBASE Puerto Rico staff at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Sept. 27, 2024. STARBASE PR impacts more than 1,550 boys and girls every year by exposing youths to Science, Technology, Engineering and Math curriculums and activities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)