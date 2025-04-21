STARBASE PR class graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 2nd. Lt. Eliezer Soto, the public affairs officer with the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, speaks with a graduating STARBASE Puerto Rico class, at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Sept. 27, 2024. STARBASE PR impacts more than 1,550 boys and girls every year by exposing youths to Science, Technology, Engineering and Math curriculums and activities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)