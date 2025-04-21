Naval Medical Forces Atlantic Honors Warfighter-Ready Leaders Advancing Operational Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250422-N-OG488-1007 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (April 22, 2025) Rear Adm. Kevin Brown, Commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, and Director, Defense Health Network (DHN) Atlantic presents a Letter of Commendation to Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class (Surface Warfare) Sierra Tjader, assigned to Naval Medical Forces Atlantic during the joint All Hands Call held in the Naval Medical Center Portsmouth Auditorium, April 22, 2025. Tjader's leadership and situational awareness during Exercise Keen Sword 2025, a joint bilateral exercise, directly enhanced operational decision-making and mission execution, exemplifying the vital impact of enlisted professionals in Navy Medicine. (U.S. Navy photo by Jennifer M. Goulart)