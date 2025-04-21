Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic Honors Warfighter-Ready Leaders Advancing Operational Readiness [Image 7 of 7]

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic Honors Warfighter-Ready Leaders Advancing Operational Readiness

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2025

    Photo by Jennifer Goulart 

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    250422-N-OG488-1007 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (April 22, 2025) Rear Adm. Kevin Brown, Commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, and Director, Defense Health Network (DHN) Atlantic presents a Letter of Commendation to Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class (Surface Warfare) Sierra Tjader, assigned to Naval Medical Forces Atlantic during the joint All Hands Call held in the Naval Medical Center Portsmouth Auditorium, April 22, 2025. Tjader's leadership and situational awareness during Exercise Keen Sword 2025, a joint bilateral exercise, directly enhanced operational decision-making and mission execution, exemplifying the vital impact of enlisted professionals in Navy Medicine. (U.S. Navy photo by Jennifer M. Goulart)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    VIRIN: 250422-N-OG488-1007
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
