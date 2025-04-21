Naval Medical Forces Atlantic Honors Warfighter-Ready Leaders Advancing Operational Readiness

250422-N-OG488-1006 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (April 22, 2025) Rear Adm. Kevin Brown, Commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, and Director, Defense Health Network (DHN) Atlantic presents a Letter of Commendation to Lt. Cmdr. Samuel Woodson, assigned to Naval Medical Forces Atlantic during the joint All Hands Call held in the Naval Medical Center Portsmouth Auditorium, April 22, 2025. Woodson was recognized as Navy Medicine's Senior Patient Administration Officer of the Year for expertly advancing medical readiness across NMFL, driving down Limited Duty Case delays, and leading key initiatives that enhanced compliance, patient movement, and force health support. (U.S. Navy photo by Jennifer M. Goulart)
