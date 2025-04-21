Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBIRF volunteers at “EGG-citing Adventure” community event [Image 9 of 9]

    CBIRF volunteers at “EGG-citing Adventure” community event

    INDIAN HEAD, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Amy Espinoza 

    Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF)

    U.S. Marines with Charlie Company, Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF), volunteer at the “EGG-citing Adventure", a community Easter celebration hosted by BRIDGE Church at Indian Head Village Green Park, April 5, 2025. Marines supported the event by demonstrating rope rescue high lines for the community. The event brought together CBIRF, local businesses, and organizations to foster community connection in a family-friendly environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Amy Espinoza)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 10:49
    Photo ID: 8986954
    VIRIN: 250405-M-GI852-1593
    Resolution: 7819x5215
    Size: 27.03 MB
    Location: INDIAN HEAD, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    Rescue
    Local
    CBRN
    community
    CBIRF
    USMCfeature

