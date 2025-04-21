CBIRF volunteers at “EGG-citing Adventure” community event

U.S. Marines with Charlie Company, Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF), volunteer at the “EGG-citing Adventure,” a community Easter celebration hosted by BRIDGE Church at Indian Head Village Green Park, April 5, 2025. Marines supported the event by demonstrating rope rescue high lines for the community. The event brought together CBIRF, local businesses, and organizations to foster community connection in a family-friendly environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Amy Espinoza)
