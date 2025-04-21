21st TSC BSC Day 4

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff. Sgt. Shane Hope, an explosive ordnance disposal team leader assigned to 702nd Ordnance Company, 18th Military Police Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, sets on a door with his squad to enter and clear a building on one of the squad battle drills for the 21st TSC Best Squad Competition on 15 April 2025 on USAG Bavaria, Germany.