    21st TSC BSC Day 4 [Image 36 of 37]

    21st TSC BSC Day 4

    GERMANY

    04.15.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    Staff. Sgt. Shane Hope, an explosive ordnance disposal team leader assigned to 702nd Ordnance Company, 18th Military Police Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, and Sgt. Elijah Nash, a corrections/detention specialist assigned to United States Army Correctional Activity - Europe, 18th MP BDE, 21st TSC, reviews a map during squad drills for the 21st TSC Best Squad Competition on 15 April 2025 on USAG Bavaria, Germany.

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 09:07
    Photo ID: 8986693
    VIRIN: 250415-A-PT551-8235
    Resolution: 7646x5461
    Size: 7.39 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 21st TSC BSC Day 4 [Image 37 of 37], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

