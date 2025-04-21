21st TSC BSC Day 4

Staff. Sgt. Shane Hope, an explosive ordnance disposal team leader assigned to 702nd Ordnance Company, 18th Military Police Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, and Sgt. Elijah Nash, a corrections/detention specialist assigned to United States Army Correctional Activity - Europe, 18th MP BDE, 21st TSC, reviews a map during squad drills for the 21st TSC Best Squad Competition on 15 April 2025 on USAG Bavaria, Germany.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2025 09:07
|Photo ID:
|8986693
|VIRIN:
|250415-A-PT551-8235
|Resolution:
|7646x5461
|Size:
|7.39 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
