Jason Dunham's Deployment

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (March 9, 2025) U.S. Sailors, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109), prepare for a visit, board, search and seizure exercise in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)