Jason Dunham's Deployment

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (March 9, 2025) U.S. Sailors, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109), prepare to conduct a visit, board, search and seizure exercise with the Royal Saudi Navy frigate HMS Al Riyadh (812) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|03.08.2025
|04.22.2025 07:52
|8986519
|250309-N-JQ084-1281
|6720x4480
|1.62 MB
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|3
|0
