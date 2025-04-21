Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Best Warrior Competition 2025 [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Best Warrior Competition 2025

    BOEBLINGEN, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    04.10.2025

    Photo by Balmina Sehra 

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

    PFC Cristal Barrera – representing USAG Ansbach at the 2025 Installation Management Command-Europe (IMCOM-E) Best Warrior Competition (BWC) – during her practice shots to earn the Schuetzenschnurr at U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Stuttgart’s Panzer Range Complex in Boeblingen, Germany, on Wednesday, April 10, 2025.

    USAG Stuttgart hosted the 2025 IMCOM-E BWC, a series of skills tests through board interviews, physical fitness tests, written exams, urban warfare simulations, and other soldier tasks and drills relevant to the Army's operating environment. Winners of the competition will go on to compete at the Best Squad Competition.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 05:55
    Photo ID: 8986414
    VIRIN: 250410-O-DV808-4221
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.47 MB
    Location: BOEBLINGEN, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Warrior Competition 2025 [Image 7 of 7], by Balmina Sehra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Best Warrior Competition 2025
    Best Warrior Competition
    Best Warrior Competition 2025
    Best Warrior Competition 2025
    Best Warrior Competition
    Best Warrior Competition 2025
    Best Warrior Competition 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download