Competitors in the 2025 Best Warrior Competition had the opportunity to receive their Schuetzenschnurr on day three. They received guidance from a German Bundeswehr Soldier on how to use German weaponry at U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Stuttgart’s Panzer Range Complex in Boeblingen, Germany, on Wednesday, April 10, 2025.



USAG Stuttgart hosted the 2025 IMCOM-E BWC, a series of skills tests through board interviews, physical fitness tests, written exams, urban warfare simulations, and other soldier tasks and drills relevant to the Army's operating environment. Winners of the competition will go on to compete at the Best Squad Competition.