Lt. Cmdr. Brent Frazer Promotion Ceremony

22 Naval Construction Regiment (NCR) Europe Action Officer Lt. Cmdr. Brent Frazer’s promotion ceremony aboard Camp Mitchell on Naval Station Rota, April 10, 2025. 22nd NCR commands naval construction forces for Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces Europe-Africa/Task Force 68 across the 6th Fleet area of Operations to defend U.S., allied, and partners interests.