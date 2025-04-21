22 Naval Construction Regiment (NCR) Europe Action Officer Lt. Cmdr. Brent Frazer’s promotion ceremony aboard Camp Mitchell on Naval Station Rota, April 10, 2025. 22nd NCR commands naval construction forces for Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces Europe-Africa/Task Force 68 across the 6th Fleet area of Operations to defend U.S., allied, and partners interests.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2025 05:22
|Photo ID:
|8986381
|VIRIN:
|250410-N-XT273-1011
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.53 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Cmdr. Brent Frazer Promotion Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by CPO Justin Stumberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.