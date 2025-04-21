Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Cmdr. Brent Frazer Promotion Ceremony [Image 9 of 11]

    Lt. Cmdr. Brent Frazer Promotion Ceremony

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN

    04.10.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Justin Stumberg  

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    22 Naval Construction Regiment (NCR) Europe Action Officer Lt. Cmdr. Brent Frazer’s promotion ceremony aboard Camp Mitchell on Naval Station Rota, April 10, 2025. 22nd NCR commands naval construction forces for Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces Europe-Africa/Task Force 68 across the 6th Fleet area of Operations to defend U.S., allied, and partners interests.

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 05:22
    Photo ID: 8986379
    VIRIN: 250410-N-XT273-1008
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Location: NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES
    Naval Construction Regiment 22
    22NCR

