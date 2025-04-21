Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tecson JOTC Completion [Image 6 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Tecson JOTC Completion

    PHILIPPINES

    04.17.2025

    Photo by Spc. Taylor Gray 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division completed the culminating event of the Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) and Jungle Tracker Course at Camp Tecson, Philippines, April 17, 2025. The combined training featured a Philippine Army-led Jungle Tracker Course alongside a U.S.-led jungle operations training course, challenging Soldiers in endurance, survival, navigation, and combat skills in dense tropical terrain. The final event, known as the “Green Mile,” tested participants through a series of physically demanding stations, concluding with a lake swim to retrieve their course tabs. The course reinforced interoperability and shared expertise in jungle warfare between U.S. and Philippine forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Taylor Gray, U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 04:43
    Photo ID: 8986358
    VIRIN: 250417-A-YX677-5729
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 4.51 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tecson JOTC Completion [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Taylor Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tecson JOTC Completion
    Tecson JOTC Completion
    Tecson JOTC Completion
    Tecson JOTC
    Tecson JOTC Completion
    Tecson JOTC Completion
    Tecson JOTC Completion
    Tecson JOTC Completion
    Tecson JOTC Completion
    Tecson JOTC Completion
    Tecson JOTC Completion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    Philippines
    INDOPACOM
    Salaknib
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    Salaknib25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download