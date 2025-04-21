Tecson JOTC Completion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division completed the culminating event of the Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) and Jungle Tracker Course at Camp Tecson, Philippines, April 17, 2025. The combined training featured a Philippine Army-led Jungle Tracker Course alongside a U.S.-led jungle operations training course, challenging Soldiers in endurance, survival, navigation, and combat skills in dense tropical terrain. The final event, known as the “Green Mile,” tested participants through a series of physically demanding stations, concluding with a lake swim to retrieve their course tabs. The course reinforced interoperability and shared expertise in jungle warfare between U.S. and Philippine forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Taylor Gray, U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs)