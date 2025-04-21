Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers and family members of the U.S. Army Materiel Support Command - Korea participated in the 5K Walk/Run at Camp Carroll, marking Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) on Apr. 18. [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Soldiers and family members of the U.S. Army Materiel Support Command - Korea participated in the 5K Walk/Run at Camp Carroll, marking Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) on Apr. 18.

    GYEONGSANGBUGDO [KYONGSANGBUK-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    04.18.2025

    Photo by Chong Min Pak 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Soldiers and family members of the U.S. Army Materiel Support Command - Korea participated in the 5K Walk/Run at Camp Carroll, marking Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) on Apr. 18.

    MSC-K Commander Col. Brian T. Donahue emphasized this year’s theme: 'STEP FORWARD – Prevent. Report. Advocate.' and highlighted the crucial role of leadership in fostering positive change in his opening remarks.

    This significant event underscores the unit's steadfast commitment to cultivating a culture of dignity, respect, and accountability—not just during SAAPM, but every day of the year.
    (U.S. Army photo by Ms. Pak, Chong Min, U.S. Army Materiel Support Command- Korea)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 01:24
    Photo ID: 8986165
    VIRIN: 250418-A-SH184-1008
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 960.89 KB
    Location: GYEONGSANGBUGDO [KYONGSANGBUK-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers and family members of the U.S. Army Materiel Support Command - Korea participated in the 5K Walk/Run at Camp Carroll, marking Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) on Apr. 18. [Image 8 of 8], by Chong Min Pak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers and family members of the U.S. Army Materiel Support Command - Korea participated in the 5K Walk/Run at Camp Carroll, marking Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) on Apr. 18.
    Soldiers and family members of the U.S. Army Materiel Support Command - Korea participated in the 5K Walk/Run at Camp Carroll, marking Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) on Apr. 18.
    Soldiers and family members of the U.S. Army Materiel Support Command - Korea participated in the 5K Walk/Run at Camp Carroll, marking Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) on Apr. 18.
    Soldiers and family members of the U.S. Army Materiel Support Command - Korea participated in the 5K Walk/Run at Camp Carroll, marking Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) on Apr. 18.
    Soldiers and family members of the U.S. Army Materiel Support Command - Korea participated in the 5K Walk/Run at Camp Carroll, marking Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) on Apr. 18.
    Soldiers and family members of the U.S. Army Materiel Support Command - Korea participated in the 5K Walk/Run at Camp Carroll, marking Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) on Apr. 18.
    Soldiers and family members of the U.S. Army Materiel Support Command - Korea participated in the 5K Walk/Run at Camp Carroll, marking Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) on Apr. 18.
    Soldiers and family members of the U.S. Army Materiel Support Command - Korea participated in the 5K Walk/Run at Camp Carroll, marking Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) on Apr. 18.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Take Back the Night
    SHARP
    MSC-K
    SAAPM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download