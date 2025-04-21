Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers and family members of the U.S. Army Materiel Support Command - Korea participated in the 5K Walk/Run at Camp Carroll, marking Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) on Apr. 18.



MSC-K Commander Col. Brian T. Donahue emphasized this year’s theme: 'STEP FORWARD – Prevent. Report. Advocate.' and highlighted the crucial role of leadership in fostering positive change in his opening remarks.



This significant event underscores the unit's steadfast commitment to cultivating a culture of dignity, respect, and accountability—not just during SAAPM, but every day of the year.

(U.S. Army photo by Ms. Pak, Chong Min, U.S. Army Materiel Support Command- Korea)