USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Aircraft Firefighting Drill While Operating in the Indian Ocean

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

INDIAN OCEAN (April 21, 2025) – Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Seth Morales, from Witchita Falls, Texas, simulates a crash and salvage investigation during an aircraft firefighting drill on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) as the ship operates in the Indian Ocean, April 21, 2025. Milius is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)