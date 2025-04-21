Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Aircraft Firefighting Drill While Operating in the Indian Ocean [Image 8 of 9]

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Aircraft Firefighting Drill While Operating in the Indian Ocean

    INDIAN OCEAN

    04.21.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    INDIAN OCEAN (April 21, 2025) – Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Seth Morales, from Witchita Falls, Texas, simulates a crash and salvage investigation during an aircraft firefighting drill on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) as the ship operates in the Indian Ocean, April 21, 2025. Milius is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2025
    Date Posted: 04.21.2025 23:38
    Photo ID: 8985962
    VIRIN: 250421-N-UA460-1929
    Resolution: 6447x4480
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Aircraft Firefighting Drill While Operating in the Indian Ocean [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    Damage Control
    Firefighting
    DESRON
    Milius

