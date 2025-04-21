USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Aircraft Firefighting Drill While Operating in the Indian Ocean

INDIAN OCEAN (April 21, 2025) – Damage Controlman 3rd Class Anthony Gonzales, from Newman, California, directs Sailors on firehose teams during an aircraft firefighting drill on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) as the ship operates in the Indian Ocean, April 21, 2025. Milius is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
Date Taken:
|04.21.2025
Date Posted:
|04.21.2025 23:38
Photo ID:
|8985954
VIRIN:
|250421-N-UA460-1612
Resolution:
|6598x4214
Size:
|1.23 MB
Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
