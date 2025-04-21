USS Michael Monsoor Prepares for Underway in the Pacific Ocean

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

OAHU, Hawaii (April 6, 2025) Quartermaster 3rd Class Rashard Miller, from Chesapeake, Virginia, monitors navigational bearings in the pilothouse of the Zumwalt-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001) as the ship prepares for an underway in the Pacific Ocean, April 6, 2025. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic and relevant training to ensure the readiness necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s timeless role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance a shared vision of a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific in which all nations are secure in their sovereignty and free from coercion. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)