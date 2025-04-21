Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Michael Monsoor Prepares for Underway in the Pacific Ocean [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Michael Monsoor Prepares for Underway in the Pacific Ocean

    OAHU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Indra Beaufort 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    OAHU, Hawaii (April 6, 2025) Chief Gunner’s Mate Daniel Baca, from Chicago, drives a forklift on the flight deck of the Zumwalt-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001) as the ship prepares for an underway from Hawaii, April 6, 2025. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic and relevant training to ensure the readiness necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s timeless role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance a shared vision of a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific in which all nations are secure in their sovereignty and free from coercion. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2025
    Date Posted: 04.21.2025 22:38
    Photo ID: 8985831
    VIRIN: 250406-N-IE405-1050
    Resolution: 5379x3473
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: OAHU, HAWAII, US
    Hometown: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Michael Monsoor Prepares for Underway in the Pacific Ocean [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Indra Beaufort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Michael Monsoor Prepares for Underway in the Pacific Ocean
    USS Michael Monsoor Prepares for Underway in the Pacific Ocean
    USS Michael Monsoor Prepares for Underway in the Pacific Ocean

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    forklift
    underway
    Hawaii
    DDG 1001
    Zumwalt-class
    USS Michael Monsoor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download