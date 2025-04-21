Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCTF-RH Speaks at Fuel Tank Advisory Committee [Image 3 of 3]

    NCTF-RH Speaks at Fuel Tank Advisory Committee

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Glenn Slaughter 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (April 9, 2025) Rear Adm. Marc Williams, deputy commander, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH), and Cmdr. Benjamin Dunn, deputy for environment and remediation, NCTF-RH, provide a semi-annual update to the Hawaii Department of Health’s Fuel Tank Advisory Committee virtually from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 9, 2025. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. NCTF-RH continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as it safely and deliberately decommissions the facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2025
    Date Posted: 04.21.2025 20:37
    Photo ID: 8985730
    VIRIN: 250409-N-IS471-1029
    Resolution: 3656x2261
    Size: 484.16 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    fuel
    Hawaii
    water quality
    RHBFSF
    NCTF-RH

