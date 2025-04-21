NCTF-RH Speaks at Fuel Tank Advisory Committee

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

OINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (April 9, 2025) Rear Adm. Marc Williams, third from left, deputy commander, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH), and Cmdr. Benjamin Dunn, right, deputy for environment and remediation, NCTF-RH, are joined by leaders from Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) to provide a semi-annual update to the Hawaii Department of Health’s (DOH) Fuel Tank Advisory Committee virtually from JBPHH, Hawaii, April 9, 2025. The group also answered questions from DOH and the public during the meeting. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. NCTF-RH continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as it safely and deliberately decommissions the facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)