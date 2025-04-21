Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army noncommissioned officers, all assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), participate in the unit’s 2025 94th AAMDC NCO Induction Ceremony, at Sharkey’s Theater, located on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, on April 18, 2025. The ceremony was held to honor newly promoted corporals, sergeants, and staff sergeants into the corps of noncommissioned officers while providing a right of passage for them into their leadership positions. (U.S. Army photos by Sergeant 1st Class William Tanner and Capt. Leonard Peralta) (Images copped and edited to enhance the subjects.)