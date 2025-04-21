Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 94th AAMDC NCO Induction Ceremony [Image 8 of 14]

    2025 94th AAMDC NCO Induction Ceremony

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Tanner 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army noncommissioned officers, all assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), participate in the unit’s 2025 94th AAMDC NCO Induction Ceremony, at Sharkey’s Theater, located on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, on April 18, 2025. The ceremony was held to honor newly promoted corporals, sergeants, and staff sergeants into the corps of noncommissioned officers while providing a right of passage for them into their leadership positions. (U.S. Army photos by Sergeant 1st Class William Tanner and Capt. Leonard Peralta) (Images copped and edited to enhance the subjects.)

    Promotion
    Tradition
    Promotion Ceremony
    Tradition and legacy
    Promotion & Awards

