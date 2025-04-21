Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii Honors Ernie Pyle Rememberance Day [Image 6 of 7]

    Hawaii Honors Ernie Pyle Rememberance Day

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Luke McCall 

    Daniel K Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies

    Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Suzanne P. Vares-Lum, Director of the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies (DKI APCSS), was the keynote speaker at this year’s Ernie Pyle Remembrance Day at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, April 19, 2025. DKI APCSS is a U.S. Department of Defense institute that addresses regional and global security issues, inviting military and civilian representatives of the United States and Asia-Pacific nations to its comprehensive program of executive education and workshops, both in Hawaii and throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (Department of Defense photo by Luke McCall)

    This work, Hawaii Honors Ernie Pyle Rememberance Day [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Luke McCall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Honolulu
    Hawaii
    Ernie Pyle
    DKI APCSS
    Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies

