Hawaii Honors Ernie Pyle Rememberance Day

Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Suzanne P. Vares-Lum, Director of the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies (DKI APCSS), was the keynote speaker at this year’s Ernie Pyle Remembrance Day at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, April 19, 2025. DKI APCSS is a U.S. Department of Defense institute that addresses regional and global security issues, inviting military and civilian representatives of the United States and Asia-Pacific nations to its comprehensive program of executive education and workshops, both in Hawaii and throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (Department of Defense photo by Luke McCall)