    Navy Band Great Lakes' Meritorious Advancement Program Selectee - MU2 Vazquez [Image 2 of 2]

    Navy Band Great Lakes' Meritorious Advancement Program Selectee - MU2 Vazquez

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Photo by Emily Duff 

    Navy Band Great Lakes

    250417-N-WD029-1002 GREAT LAKES, IL (Apr. 17, 2025) Musician Second Class Eric Vazquez was selected for advancement through the Meritorious Advancement Program as a result of his outstanding musicianship and contributions to mission. He was pinned by his wife Erin and shipmate, Musician Second Class Tanner Robison. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 2nd Class Emily Duff)

