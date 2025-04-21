Navy Band Great Lakes' Meritorious Advancement Program Selectee - MU2 Vazquez

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250417-N-WD029-1002 GREAT LAKES, IL (Apr. 17, 2025) Musician Second Class Eric Vazquez was selected for advancement through the Meritorious Advancement Program as a result of his outstanding musicianship and contributions to mission. He was pinned by his wife Erin and shipmate, Musician Second Class Tanner Robison. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 2nd Class Emily Duff)