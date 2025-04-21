250417-N-WD029-1002 GREAT LAKES, IL (Apr. 17, 2025) Musician Second Class Eric Vazquez was selected for advancement through the Meritorious Advancement Program as a result of his outstanding musicianship and contributions to mission. He was pinned by his wife Erin and shipmate, Musician Second Class Tanner Robison. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 2nd Class Emily Duff)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2025 16:48
|Photo ID:
|8985417
|VIRIN:
|250417-N-WD029-1002
|Resolution:
|2048x1367
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band Great Lakes' Meritorious Advancement Program Selectee - MU2 Vazquez [Image 2 of 2], by Emily Duff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.