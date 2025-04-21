250417-N-WD029-1001 GREAT LAKES, IL (Apr. 17, 2025) Musician Second Class Eric Vazquez was selected for advancement through the Meritorious Advancement Program as a result of his outstanding musicianship and contributions to mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 2nd Class Emily Duff)
|04.17.2025
|04.21.2025 16:48
|8985414
|250417-N-WD029-1001
|1367x2048
|1.1 MB
|GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
|1
|0
This work, Navy Band Great Lakes' Meritorious Advancement Program Selectee - MU2 Vazquez [Image 2 of 2], by Emily Duff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.