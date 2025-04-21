Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band Great Lakes' Meritorious Advancement Program Selectee - MU2 Vazquez [Image 1 of 2]

    Navy Band Great Lakes' Meritorious Advancement Program Selectee - MU2 Vazquez

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Photo by Emily Duff 

    Navy Band Great Lakes

    250417-N-WD029-1001 GREAT LAKES, IL (Apr. 17, 2025) Musician Second Class Eric Vazquez was selected for advancement through the Meritorious Advancement Program as a result of his outstanding musicianship and contributions to mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 2nd Class Emily Duff)

    This work, Navy Band Great Lakes' Meritorious Advancement Program Selectee - MU2 Vazquez [Image 2 of 2], by Emily Duff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    promotion
    Meritorious Advancement Program
    Sailor
    Navy Band Great Lakes

