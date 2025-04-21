Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    What lies beneath: Lake Lure's lurking litter lifted and loaded [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    What lies beneath: Lake Lure's lurking litter lifted and loaded

    LAKE LURE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2025

    Photo by Michael Davis 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    A barge collects submerged debris from the bottom of Lake Lure in Rutherford County, North Carolina, on April 21, 2025. The debris removal is part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers ongoing mission to clean up waterways in Western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene devastated the region. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Davis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2025
    Date Posted: 04.21.2025 16:29
    Photo ID: 8985388
    VIRIN: 250421-A-US975-1103
    Resolution: 4689x3126
    Size: 6.05 MB
    Location: LAKE LURE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What lies beneath: Lake Lure's lurking litter lifted and loaded [Image 5 of 5], by Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    What lies beneath: Lake Lure's lurking litter lifted and loaded
    What lies beneath: Lake Lure's lurking litter lifted and loaded
    What lies beneath: Lake Lure's lurking litter lifted and loaded
    What lies beneath: Lake Lure's lurking litter lifted and loaded
    What lies beneath: Lake Lure's lurking litter lifted and loaded

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Debris Removal
    Wilmington District
    Hurricane Helene
    Helene24
    Lake Lure

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download