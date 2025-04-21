What lies beneath: Lake Lure's lurking litter lifted and loaded

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A barge collects submerged debris from the bottom of Lake Lure in Rutherford County, North Carolina, on April 21, 2025. The debris removal is part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers ongoing mission to clean up waterways in Western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene devastated the region. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Michael Davis)