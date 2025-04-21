Medal of Honor Recipient Marine Corps Sgt. Dakota Meyer Reenlists

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth prepares to reenlist Medal of Honor recipient U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Dakota Meyer during a ceremony in the Hall of Heroes at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 17, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Orona)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2025 13:23
|Photo ID:
|8984884
|VIRIN:
|250417-N-ML974-9281
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|15.69 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
