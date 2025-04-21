Medal of Honor Recipient Marine Corps Sgt. Dakota Meyer Reenlists

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

RDML Carey Cash, Chaplain of the Marine Corps, delivers the invocation during a reenlistment ceremony for Medal of Honor recipient U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Dakota Meyer in the Hall of Heroes at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 17, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Orona)