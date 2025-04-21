Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medal of Honor Recipient Marine Corps Sgt. Dakota Meyer Reenlists

    Medal of Honor Recipient Marine Corps Sgt. Dakota Meyer Reenlists

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Photo by Javier Orona 

    Navy Chaplain Corps

    RDML Carey Cash, Chaplain of the Marine Corps, delivers the invocation during a reenlistment ceremony for Medal of Honor recipient U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Dakota Meyer in the Hall of Heroes at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 17, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Orona)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.21.2025 13:23
    Photo ID: 8984879
    VIRIN: 250417-N-ML974-9618
    Resolution: 6252x4168
    Size: 11.64 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, Medal of Honor Recipient Marine Corps Sgt. Dakota Meyer Reenlists, by Javier Orona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

