926th Security Forces Squadron and 926th Explosive Ordnance Launches Readiness Exercise to Sharpen Combat Capabilities and Rapid Response

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 926 Explosive Ordnance Disposal squadron, set up an explosive device during a readiness exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 11, 2025. The readiness exercise consisted of scenarios designed to assess the capabilities and skills of the 926th Wing in a controlled training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mr. Rainier Lunizo)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2025 12:52
|Photo ID:
|8984849
|VIRIN:
|250411-F-JS622-1025
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|10.68 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
