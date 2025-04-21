Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    926th Security Forces Squadron and 926th Explosive Ordnance Launches Readiness Exercise to Sharpen Combat Capabilities and Rapid Response [Image 12 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    926th Security Forces Squadron and 926th Explosive Ordnance Launches Readiness Exercise to Sharpen Combat Capabilities and Rapid Response

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2025

    Photo by Rainier Lunizo 

    926th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 926 Explosive Ordnance Disposal squadron, set up an explosive device during a readiness exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 11, 2025. The readiness exercise consisted of scenarios designed to assess the capabilities and skills of the 926th Wing in a controlled training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mr. Rainier Lunizo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 04.21.2025 12:52
    Photo ID: 8984849
    VIRIN: 250411-F-JS622-1025
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.68 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 926th Security Forces Squadron and 926th Explosive Ordnance Launches Readiness Exercise to Sharpen Combat Capabilities and Rapid Response [Image 13 of 13], by Rainier Lunizo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    926th Security Forces Squadron and 926th Explosive Ordnance Launches Readiness Exercise to Sharpen Combat Capabilities and Rapid Response
    926th Security Forces Squadron and 926th Explosive Ordnance Launches Readiness Exercise to Sharpen Combat Capabilities and Rapid Response
    926th Security Forces Squadron and 926th Explosive Ordnance Launches Readiness Exercise to Sharpen Combat Capabilities and Rapid Response
    926th Security Forces Squadron and 926th Explosive Ordnance Launches Readiness Exercise to Sharpen Combat Capabilities and Rapid Response
    926th Security Forces Squadron and 926th Explosive Ordnance Launches Readiness Exercise to Sharpen Combat Capabilities and Rapid Response
    926th Security Forces Squadron and 926th Explosive Ordnance Launches Readiness Exercise to Sharpen Combat Capabilities and Rapid Response
    926th Security Forces Squadron and 926th Explosive Ordnance Launches Readiness Exercise to Sharpen Combat Capabilities and Rapid Response
    926th Security Forces Squadron and 926th Explosive Ordnance Launches Readiness Exercise to Sharpen Combat Capabilities and Rapid Response
    926th Security Forces Squadron and 926th Explosive Ordnance Launches Readiness Exercise to Sharpen Combat Capabilities and Rapid Response
    926th Security Forces Squadron and 926th Explosive Ordnance Launches Readiness Exercise to Sharpen Combat Capabilities and Rapid Response
    926th Security Forces Squadron and 926th Explosive Ordnance Launches Readiness Exercise to Sharpen Combat Capabilities and Rapid Response
    926th Security Forces Squadron and 926th Explosive Ordnance Launches Readiness Exercise to Sharpen Combat Capabilities and Rapid Response
    926th Security Forces Squadron and 926th Explosive Ordnance Launches Readiness Exercise to Sharpen Combat Capabilities and Rapid Response

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRC
    Nellis Air Force Base
    926th Wing
    926th Security Forces Squadron
    926th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download