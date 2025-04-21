U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Andrew Luu, 926 Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician, explains the setup of an explosive device during a readiness exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 11, 2025. The readiness exercise consisted of scenarios designed to assess the capabilities and skills of the 926th Wing in a controlled training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mr. Rainier Lunizo)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2025 12:51
|Photo ID:
|8984851
|VIRIN:
|250411-F-JS622-1023
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|12.9 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 926th Security Forces Squadron and 926th Explosive Ordnance Launches Readiness Exercise to Sharpen Combat Capabilities and Rapid Response [Image 13 of 13], by Rainier Lunizo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.