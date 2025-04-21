926th Security Forces Squadron and 926th Explosive Ordnance Launches Readiness Exercise to Sharpen Combat Capabilities and Rapid Response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Andrew Luu, 926 Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician, explains the setup of an explosive device during a readiness exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 11, 2025. The readiness exercise consisted of scenarios designed to assess the capabilities and skills of the 926th Wing in a controlled training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mr. Rainier Lunizo)