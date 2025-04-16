Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    289th MP Company Change Of Responsibility [Image 38 of 39]

    289th MP Company Change Of Responsibility

    UNITED STATES

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Antony Martinez 

    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment “The Old Guard”

    The 289th Military Police Company, 4th Battalion, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) contuct a Change of Responsibility ceremony for 1st Sgt. Jessica Skalski and 1st Sgt. Jason Molczan at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va. Aug. 23, 2024. 1st Sgt. Molczan the outgoing company first sergeant relinquished his responsibility as the company senior enlisted advisor to the commander to 1st Sgt. Skalski. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Antony J. Martinez)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 04.21.2025 09:51
    Photo ID: 8984469
    VIRIN: 240823-A-DG191-1085
    Resolution: 6287x4455
    Size: 5.86 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 289th MP Company Change Of Responsibility [Image 39 of 39], by SSG Antony Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

