289th MP Company Change Of Responsibility

The 289th Military Police Company, 4th Battalion, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) contuct a Change of Responsibility ceremony for 1st Sgt. Jessica Skalski and 1st Sgt. Jason Molczan at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va. Aug. 23, 2024. 1st Sgt. Molczan the outgoing company first sergeant relinquished his responsibility as the company senior enlisted advisor to the commander to 1st Sgt. Skalski. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Antony J. Martinez)