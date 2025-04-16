Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Sailors heave in mooring lines during a sea-and-anchor detail [Image 24 of 25]

    U.S. Navy Sailors heave in mooring lines during a sea-and-anchor detail

    SPAIN

    04.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    USS BULKELEY (DDG 84)

    BAY OF CADIZ, Spain – (April 18, 2025) Sonar Technician Seaman Nathan Antepara, left, Sonar Technician 3rd Class Axlross Abalos, center, Sonar Technician 3rd Class Lucia Eickmannalfaro, right, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), heave in mooring lines during a sea-and-anchor detail on April 18, 2025. USS Bulkeley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Nye)

    This work, U.S. Navy Sailors heave in mooring lines during a sea-and-anchor detail [Image 25 of 25], by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WolfPack
    C6F
    Sea and anchor
    USS Bulkeley
    DDG84

