U.S. Navy Sailors heave in mooring lines during a sea-and-anchor detail

BAY OF CADIZ, Spain – (April 18, 2025) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Joseph Keller, left, Machinist Mate 2nd Class Anthony Discordia, center, and Cryptologic Technician Collection 3rd Class Rylan Pickens assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), heave in mooring lines during a sea-and-anchor detail on April 18, 2025. USS Bulkeley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Nye)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2025 05:50
|Photo ID:
|8984042
|VIRIN:
|250418-N-LX270-1026
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|1.98 MB
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
