Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31st MEU | BLT 1/7 conduct TRST training Day 3 [Image 3 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    31st MEU | BLT 1/7 conduct TRST training Day 3

    CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Peter Rawlins 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jose Hernandez-Sanchez, a radio operator with Battalion Landing Team 1/7, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, sets up a rope bridge during Tactical Rope Suspension Techniques Training at Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, April 16, 2025. Tactical Rope Suspension Techniques is a specialized training where Marines learn how to operate using rope techniques in mountainous and jungle terrain. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps' only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible force ready to perform a wide-range of military operations across the Indo-Pacific region. Hernandez-Sanchez is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Peter Rawlins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.20.2025 21:52
    Photo ID: 8983463
    VIRIN: 250416-M-BA875-1082
    Resolution: 3393x5090
    Size: 6.89 MB
    Location: CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU | BLT 1/7 conduct TRST training Day 3 [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Peter Rawlins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    31st MEU | BLT 1/7 conduct TRST training Day 3
    31st MEU | BLT 1/7 conduct TRST training Day 3
    31st MEU | BLT 1/7 conduct TRST training Day 3
    31st MEU | BLT 1/7 conduct TRST training Day 3
    31st MEU | BLT 1/7 conduct TRST training Day 3
    31st MEU | BLT 1/7 conduct TRST training Day 3
    31st MEU | BLT 1/7 conduct TRST training Day 3
    31st MEU | BLT 1/7 conduct TRST training Day 3

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sniper
    Rope
    1/7
    tension
    scouts
    descend

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download