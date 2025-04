31st MEU | BLT 1/7 conduct TRST training Day 3

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ethan Williams, left, an infantry Marine, and Gunnery Sgt. Nathan Smith, an infantry unit leader, both with Battalion Landing Team 1/7, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, ties a knot during Tactical Rope Suspension Techniques Training at Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, April 16, 2025. Tactical Rope Suspension Techniques is a specialized training where Marines learn how to operate using rope techniques in mountainous and jungle terrain. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps' only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible force ready to perform a wide-range of military operations across the Indo-Pacific region. Williams is a native of North Carolina and Smith is a native Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Peter Rawlins)