U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/7, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, gather together to observe Tactical Rope Suspension Techniques training at Camp Gonsalves, Japan, April 14, 2025. Tactical Rope Suspension Techniques is a specialized training where Marines learn how to operate using rope techniques in mountainous and jungle terrain. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps' only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible force ready to perform a wide-range of military operations across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Peter Rawlins)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2025 21:26
|Photo ID:
|8983459
|VIRIN:
|250414-M-BA875-1310
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|11.76 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st MEU | BLT 1/7 conduct TRST training Day 1 [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Peter Rawlins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.