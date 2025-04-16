Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31st MEU | BLT 1/7 conduct TRST training Day 1 [Image 3 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    31st MEU | BLT 1/7 conduct TRST training Day 1

    CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.14.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Peter Rawlins 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Colton Pavlica, left, and Cpl. Marco Aldaco, both infantry Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/7, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, tie knots during Tactical Rope Suspension Techniques training at Camp Gonsalves, Japan, April 14, 2025. Tactical Rope Suspension Techniques is a specialized training where Marines learn how to operate using rope techniques in mountainous and jungle terrain. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps' only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible force ready to perform a wide-range of military operations across the Indo-Pacific region. Pavlica is a native of Vermont and Aldaco is a native of California (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Peter Rawlins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2025
    Date Posted: 04.20.2025 21:23
    Photo ID: 8983452
    VIRIN: 250414-M-BA875-1184
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 7.72 MB
    Location: CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU | BLT 1/7 conduct TRST training Day 1 [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Peter Rawlins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    31st MEU | BLT 1/7 conduct TRST training Day 1
    31st MEU | BLT 1/7 conduct TRST training Day 1
    31st MEU | BLT 1/7 conduct TRST training Day 1
    31st MEU | BLT 1/7 conduct TRST training Day 1
    31st MEU | BLT 1/7 conduct TRST training Day 1
    31st MEU | BLT 1/7 conduct TRST training Day 1
    31st MEU | BLT 1/7 conduct TRST training Day 1
    31st MEU | BLT 1/7 conduct TRST training Day 1
    31st MEU | BLT 1/7 conduct TRST training Day 1
    31st MEU | BLT 1/7 conduct TRST training Day 1
    31st MEU | BLT 1/7 conduct TRST training Day 1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sniper
    Rope
    1/7
    tension
    scouts
    descend

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download