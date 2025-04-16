U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Colton Pavlica, left, and Cpl. Marco Aldaco, both infantry Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/7, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, tie knots during Tactical Rope Suspension Techniques training at Camp Gonsalves, Japan, April 14, 2025. Tactical Rope Suspension Techniques is a specialized training where Marines learn how to operate using rope techniques in mountainous and jungle terrain. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps' only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible force ready to perform a wide-range of military operations across the Indo-Pacific region. Pavlica is a native of Vermont and Aldaco is a native of California (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Peter Rawlins)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2025 21:23
|Photo ID:
|8983452
|VIRIN:
|250414-M-BA875-1184
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|7.72 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st MEU | BLT 1/7 conduct TRST training Day 1 [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Peter Rawlins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.