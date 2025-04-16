USS Michael Monsoor Conducts RAS with USNS John Lewis

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250411-N-IE405-1038 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 11, 2025) Fire Controlman 3rd Class Jeremiah Veltre, from Atlanta, Georgia, holds the phone-and-distance line aboard the Zumwalt-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001) in a replenishment-at-sea with fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205) while the ship is in the Pacific Ocean, April 11, 2025. USS Michael Monsoor is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)