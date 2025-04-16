Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Michael Monsoor Conducts RAS with USNS John Lewis [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Michael Monsoor Conducts RAS with USNS John Lewis

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Indra Beaufort 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    250411-N-IE405-1038 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 11, 2025) Fire Controlman 3rd Class Jeremiah Veltre, from Atlanta, Georgia, holds the phone-and-distance line aboard the Zumwalt-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001) in a replenishment-at-sea with fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205) while the ship is in the Pacific Ocean, April 11, 2025. USS Michael Monsoor is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 04.20.2025 05:59
    Photo ID: 8983233
    VIRIN: 250411-N-IE405-1038
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, USS Michael Monsoor Conducts RAS with USNS John Lewis [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Indra Beaufort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

