250411-N-IE405-1015 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 11, 2025) Conning Officer Ensign Hanni Sumerix, from Guam, and Lt. Andrew Cowles, from Clinton Township, Michigan, participate in a replenishment-at-sea with fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205) on the bridge of the Zumwalt-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001) while the ship is in the Pacific Ocean, April 11, 2025. USS Michael Monsoor is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2025 05:59
|Photo ID:
|8983232
|VIRIN:
|250411-N-IE405-1015
|Resolution:
|5367x3385
|Size:
|1013.7 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Michael Monsoor Conducts RAS with USNS John Lewis [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Indra Beaufort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.