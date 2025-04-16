USS Michael Monsoor Port Visit to Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250417-N-IE405-1068 GUAM (April 17, 2025) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 1st Class Jacob Godwin, assigned to the Zumwalt-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001), stands starboard lookout watch as the ship conducts sea-and-anchor evolution before arriving Naval Base Guam, April 17, 2025. USS Michael Monsoor is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)