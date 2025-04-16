Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Michael Monsoor Port Visit to Guam [Image 4 of 6]

    USS Michael Monsoor Port Visit to Guam

    GUAM

    04.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Indra Beaufort 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    250417-N-IE405-1078 GUAM (April 17, 2025) Lt. j.g. Nitasha Embleton, from Virginia Beach, Virginia, assigned to the Zumwalt-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001), uses a laser rangefinder to track the ship’s distance from land as the ship conducts a sea-and-anchor evolution prior to arriving Naval Base Guam, April 17, 2025. USS Michael Monsoor is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

    This work, USS Michael Monsoor Port Visit to Guam [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Indra Beaufort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    (DESRON) 15
    DDG 1001
    Zumwalt-class
    sea-and-anchor
    USS Michael Monsoor

