USS Michael Monsoor Port Visit to Guam

250417-N-IE405-1078 GUAM (April 17, 2025) Lt. j.g. Nitasha Embleton, from Virginia Beach, Virginia, assigned to the Zumwalt-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001), uses a laser rangefinder to track the ship’s distance from land as the ship conducts a sea-and-anchor evolution prior to arriving Naval Base Guam, April 17, 2025. USS Michael Monsoor is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)