    USS Milius (DDG 69) Departs Singapore [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Departs Singapore

    SINGAPORE

    04.19.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SINGAPORE (April 19, 2025) – The national flags of the United States and Singapore fly on the mast aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) as the ship departs Changi Naval Base in Singapore, April 19, 2025. Milius is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2025
    Date Posted: 04.20.2025 00:20
    Photo ID: 8983159
    VIRIN: 250419-N-UA460-1257
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: SG
